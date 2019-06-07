SALT LAKE CITY — Ayesha Curry is turning heads after revealing her guacamole’s secret ingredient.

Curry appeared on “The Ellen Show” on Wednesday where she revealed all the ingredients of her guacamole, including avocado, red onion, garlic and… wait for it… Havarti cheese.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” host Ellen DeGeneres and Jennifer Aniston, who appeared as a guest, said they never tried the guacamole.

"The way my guacamole works, and I think it's the best guacamole, is I add a lot of fixins," she said, according to Yahoo Lifestyle.

Aniston approved. “Such a smart move,” she said.

“I just got the nod of approval from Jennifer Aniston,” Curry joked.

The internet couldn’t handle the reveal, either, according to Today.com.

So I like Ayesha Curry. She seems sweet and down to earth..BUT I just read that she puts cheese in her guacamole. Listen girl... and anyone else who vandalizes guac...it ain’t guac if you put anything other than the normal ingredients in there. Stop it! — Baby Mama of Dragons🐉 (@kingbre10) June 6, 2019

Cheese in guacamole? Ok.. Interesting. Sounds unappetizing — Shakerah (@Shakerah92) June 5, 2019

Curry later shared her own Instagram post about the episode.

"Well this is dreamy!" she wrote. "I’m whipping up a couple of super fast recipes for people who have no time spare (everyone) but still want to entertain! Best part?! I got to do it alongside Ellen and THE Jen Aniston."

Ayesha Curry announced her upcoming digital series “Fempire with Ayesha Curry,” which will appear on EllenTube, a specific video platform with Ellen DeGeneres, according to Delish.com.