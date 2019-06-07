SALT LAKE CITY — Chinese tech company Huawei will build Russia’s first 5G wireless network, CNN reports.

Huawei signed the deal with Russian telecom company MTS, which is the country’s largest wireless carrier. Huawei Chairman Guo Ping and MTS boss Alexei Kornya signed the deal. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin were both in attendance, according to The Moscow Times.

"We both add momentum to strategic cooperation between the two companies in high tech, thus building a foundation for commercial 5G rollouts in Russia in the nearest future," Kornya emailed CNET in a statement.

President Xi is currently on a three-day visit to Russia, according to BBC News.

China has been touting its Huawei company for several years now. The company, after all, is one of the largest tech gear providers in China. But the United States has cautioned companies from embracing Huawei, calling it a security threat. In fact, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to ban Huawei from U.S. communications companies, according to The Verge. The company has been caught in the crossfire of a trade war between the U.S. and China, too.

“The United States is waging a campaign against Huawei, banning it from its own 5G networks and cutting it off from American software and components that it needs for its smartphones and network equipment business,” according to CNN.

Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, the Netherlands, Lithuania and Portugal will all look to auction for 5G licenses in 2019, which could put Huawei back into the forefront of those negotiations, according to The Moscow Times.

So why is the U.S. worried over security when it comes Huawei? Well, as the Moscow Times puts it: “The security issue is crucial because of 5G's leading role in internet-connected products ranging from self-driving cars and smart cities to augmented reality and artificial intelligence. If underlying technology is vulnerable, it could allow hackers to exploit such products to spy or disrupt them.”

Huawei has denied having any links to the Chinese government. In fact, Huawei said it would be willing to sign a “no-spy agreement” with the U.S., according to CNET.

And yet, Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei said in February that there’s nothing the U.S. can do to squash the company, according to Bloomberg News.

"If the lights go out in the West, the East will still shine," he said. "And if the North goes dark, there is still the South. America doesn't represent the world. America only represents a portion of the world."