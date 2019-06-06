MURRAY — A bystander rescued a young boy who fell into Little Cottonwood Creek on Thursday evening, first responders said.

The boy, who is about 4 or 5 years old, was with his family at Murray City Park when he suddenly disappeared, Murray Fire Assistant Chief Chad Pascua said. The call came in around 6:45 p.m.

Pascua estimated that the boy was swept an eighth- to one-quarter of a mile after falling into the water.

That's when Harlan Wheeler, who was standing on a bridge waiting for a friend, saw the unconscious child floating in the water and leapt into action. He jumped into the water and brought the boy to a police officer on the shore.

The child was already out of the river by the time Murray Fire units arrived, Pascua said.

The boy was taken to Intermountain Medical Center in serious condition. Pascua said the boy was in a trauma bay being evaluated for hypothermia and aspiration of water.

Wheeler was able to get himself out of the river and did not show any injuries or signs of hypothermia, Pascua said.