PROVO — Jordan Rodgers and amateur Josh Lillywhite each fired 7-under-par 65s Thursday and stand atop a crowded leaderboard after one round of the Provo Open at East Bay Golf Course.

Five golfers are just a stroke back at 66 — pros Mark Owen, Kavan Eubank and Taylor Montgomery and amateurs Rhett Rasmussen and Nathan Ouimette — while four golfers — Gipper Finau and CJ Lee and amateurs Dylan Chugg and Derek Penman — are in a group at 67.

Tommy Sharp, Zach Johnson and amateur Kelton Hirsch finished with 68s, while 11 golfers came in at 69. One of those at 69, Ryan Rhees, leads the senior professionals, while Patrick Murphy and Brett Sampson are the low senior amateurs at 74.

In all, 42 golfers shot under par Thursday and another 10 shot even par. After Friday's second round, the field will be cut before Saturday's final round.