Dean Gonzales, teen site coordinator, talks with members of the Tooele Boys and Girls Club Teen Center as they sell lemonade to raise funds for the fight against childhood cancer in Tooele on Thursday. The club decided to participate in the fundraiser as part of the Keystone Leadership Club. The lemonade was selling for $1 a glass.

