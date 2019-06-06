WEST BOUNTIFUL — A West Bountiful woman says a Woods Cross police officer pointed a gun at her 10-year-old son's head while the boy was playing in his own front yard Thursday.

Woods Cross police said the officer was helping in a search following a high-speed chase Thursday when he spotted the boy in the yard. The department confirmed that the officer pulled his gun out of his holster, but said he did not necessarily point it at the boy.

Aubrey Shafer, Deseret News DJ Hrubes, 10, demonstrates what he says were a Woods Cross police officer's actions as he was in the front yard of his West Bountiful home on Thursday, June 6, 2019. DJ said the officer pointed a gun at his head. Woods Cross police said the officer, who was searching for two armed individuals following a high-speed chase, pulled his gun out of his holster but did not necessarily point it at the boy.

The boy's mother, Jerri Hrubes, said the officer pulled over while her son, DJ Hrubes, was playing in the front yard, told the child to get down on the ground, and pointed the gun at his head. Hrubes and the boy's sister, Farah Hrubes, said they both witnessed the interaction.

They also believe the officer came after DJ because he is black.

Hrubes became emotional as she described watching the frightening encounter from the front door of her home.

"From that door, I saw the police officer pointing a gun to my son's head. And (my son) was asking, 'What did I do?' The officer said, 'Don’t ask questions, just get on the ground,'" she said.

Hrubes said she rushed to intervene, telling the officer, "What are you doing? This is a 10-year-old child."

Farah wept as she described her fear for her brother.

"I came outside and saw the officer pointing the gun at his head. My heart was beating, I was like, my little brother is in trouble, you know?" she said through tears.

Aubrey Shafer, Deseret News Jerri Hrubes gets emotional as she describes an encounter her son DJ had with a Woods Cross police officer in the font yard of their West Bountiful home on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Hrubes said she saw a Woods Cross police officer point a gun at the 10-year-old's head while he was playing in his front yard. Woods Cross police said the officer, who was searching for two armed individuals following a high-speed chase, pulled his gun out of his holster but did not necessarily point it at the boy.

The Woods Cross Police Department says the officer did not violate protocol when he took his gun out of his holster.

The officer was searching for two individuals, believed to have been armed, involved in a police chase that began after a fight broke out at a park in Centerville, the department said. One of the suspects was described as a Hispanic juvenile; the race of the other suspect was unknown by police.

Woods Cross Police Lt. Adam Osoro said the officer pulled over and asked to speak to the boy, and the boy ran to the side of the house. The officer sensed the boy was confused and thought the child might be considering running or jumping the fence, according to Osoro.

Osoro said the officer drew his weapon and put it in the "ready" position, but did not necessarily point it at the 10-year-old. He said the officer was standing 15 to 20 feet away from the child at the time. When the officer got closer and realized the boy wasn't the suspect he was looking for, Osoro said, the officer holstered his weapon and apologized.

The department does not have body camera footage of the interaction, Osoro said.