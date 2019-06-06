SALT LAKE CITY — Walmart employees will no longer wear the traditional blue vests.

Walmart will be replacing the blue vests with gray ones. The new vests will have neon blue, green or pink trims, which offer a bit of pep and pop to the redesign.

"Our new vests have a modernized style that takes advantage of trim detail and screen printing to introduce color in an eye-catching way," Walmart said in its press release.

Walmart announced the changes during an annual shareholders meeting.

The new Walmart vests will be made with the help of recycled bottles. They will also include larger pockets than previous vests.

The neon color trims actually have meaning, too. Most employees will wear the bright blue trim. But employees who work at the Neighborhood Market stores will wear the green-trimmed vests. Anyone who helps with the self-checkout stations will wear the yellow trim.

Pink won’t be associated with any type of worker yet, but they could be available in the future.

Interesting note: Walmart employees will receive a vest for free. They can pay up to $11 in the future to receive any redesigns or upgrades, according to Walmart.

Walmart released a new dress code last year, according to CNN. Workers can wear a solid-colored shirt underneath the vest. As for pants, Walmart now allows anything blue, including jeans.