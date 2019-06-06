On Tuesday, May 21, the Salt Lake County Council approved a resolution concerning the proposed Olympia Hills development, and we’d like to explain what effect the resolution may have on the Olympia Hills project, residents in the southwest quadrant of the county and future plans for growth throughout our region.

The resolution passed on May 21 does not support or oppose the Olympia Hills development. Rather, the resolution was created to address the process that the council has engaged in since Mayor Ben McAdams vetoed ordinances relating to the proposed Olympia Hills development in June 2018.

The resolution also states clearly the goals and expectations of any revised development application submitted to the county for consideration in the future. The resolution does not require or request a revised proposal from the developer of Olympia Hills. The resolution allows for a revised proposal to be presented to the county for consideration.

In response to concerns from residents, the council sponsored a two-part Growth Summit to gather more information on how growth is affecting our region.

One of the top concerns expressed to the county council by residents and mayors in the southwest region is traffic congestion. During the Growth Summit, the Utah Department of Transportation shared plans for five projects that will have a significant impact on the region. Two of the projects are set to be completed by 2021: $184 million for Bangerter Highway interchanges on 6200, 10400 and 12600 South and $355 million on the Mountain View Corridor. The remaining projects are set to be completed by 2022: $50 million for the Porter Rockwell Bridge, connecting I-15 to 14600 South, $34 million to widen 9000 South from I-15 to Redwood Road and $5.2 million to widen the 7600 South bridge on state Route 111. UDOT believes these projects will result in more free-flowing traffic.

In addition to transportation, here are some of the important findings from the Growth Summit. Salt Lake County has a significant housing shortage. In 2017, data shows approximately 111,000 housing units were built; in contrast, 162,000 new households were formed, leaving over 50,000 families without housing. A lack of retail and service centers in the southwest region is forcing residents to travel long distances for essential service. Residents are also driving long distances for work, increasing traffic congestion and air pollution.

The council has asked that if a revised proposal comes forward that the mayor and the developer consider the following parameters: street connectivity (planning for streets that connect not collect), detailed plans for infrastructure, commitment for transportation solutions, water, sewer, a minimum of 20 percent planned for open space, housing choice options for both design and price point, incentives for building affordable housing and rent-to-buy homes and working with neighboring communities to ensure more seamless transitions between communities.

We, as a council, are committed to open and transparent governing. We invite the residents of our wonderful county to contact us with their concerns, attend our weekly meetings and help us engage in thoughtful and productive dialogue so we can work together to protect the quality of life for every Salt Lake County resident.