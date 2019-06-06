SALT LAKE CITY — Pope Francis approved changes to the Lord’s Prayer, according to The Guardian.

The prayer will no longer say “lead us not into temptation.” Instead, it will read, “do not let us fall into temptation.”

The prayer is mentioned in Matthew 6:13. The original version of the prayer implies that God instigates temptation, according to Fox News.

"I am the one who falls; it’s not Him pushing me into temptation to then see how I have fallen," Francis said about the change, according to Fox News. "A father doesn't do that, a father helps you to get up immediately. It's Satan who leads us into temptation, that's his department."

The general assembly at the Episcopal Conference of Italy approved the new wording last month. The new wording will be published in the Messale Romano, which is a liturgical book with guiding texts for Roman Catholic church masses.

Flashback: The change has been in the works for a few years. Back in 2017, Pope Francis said he believed the words should change, USA Today reports.

“It is not a good translation because it speaks of a God who induces temptation,” he told Italy’s TV2000 channel, according to USA Today.

Bigger picture: The Bible suggests that Jesus used the Lord’s Prayer as a way to teach people how to pray. It is a commonly used prayer throughout the Christian world.