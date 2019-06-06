SALT LAKE CITY — Pope Francis approved changes to the Lord’s Prayer, according to The Guardian.
- The prayer will no longer say “lead us not into temptation.” Instead, it will read, “do not let us fall into temptation.”
- The prayer is mentioned in Matthew 6:13. The original version of the prayer implies that God instigates temptation, according to Fox News.
- "I am the one who falls; it’s not Him pushing me into temptation to then see how I have fallen," Francis said about the change, according to Fox News. "A father doesn't do that, a father helps you to get up immediately. It's Satan who leads us into temptation, that's his department."
- The general assembly at the Episcopal Conference of Italy approved the new wording last month. The new wording will be published in the Messale Romano, which is a liturgical book with guiding texts for Roman Catholic church masses.
Flashback: The change has been in the works for a few years. Back in 2017, Pope Francis said he believed the words should change, USA Today reports.
- “It is not a good translation because it speaks of a God who induces temptation,” he told Italy’s TV2000 channel, according to USA Today.
Bigger picture: The Bible suggests that Jesus used the Lord’s Prayer as a way to teach people how to pray. It is a commonly used prayer throughout the Christian world.