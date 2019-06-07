SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority is taking applications for an advisory group overseeing accessibility issues for people with disabilities.

Those interested in serving on the Committee on Accessible Transportation must reside in either Box Elder, Weber, Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele or Utah counties.

Committee meetings, which usually last two hours, are held in January, April, October and in July for the anniversary celebration of the Americans with Disabilities Act. In addition, each member is required to serve on a subcommittee that meets approximately once a month.

If selected, membership terms start in July and end in June the following year. A membership term runs for two consecutive years. Members may reapply for an additional two-year term.

Those interested in joining the panel should complete the downloadable application at rideutah.com.

Completed applications should be mailed to: CAT membership, c/o UTA ADA Compliance Officer, 669 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101. Applications are accepted throughout the calendar year and will be reviewed when openings occur. If there are no current openings, applicants are held and reviewed when openings occur.