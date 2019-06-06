SALT LAKE CITY — “Sprinkled or chocolate or jelly or glazed, maple or kiki or apple or raised.”

The fast-talking, doughnut-loving Lorelai Gilmore comes up with that little rhyme during an episode of “Gilmore Girls” before settling on a chocolate and a sprinkled doughnut from Luke’s Diner. For those who love doughnuts enough to turn the dessert into poetry, the best day of the year has arrived. National Doughnut Day is Friday, June 7, and to celebrate, several bakeries and doughnut shops throughout Utah are offering freebies and deals.

Bowman’s Market: We’re just going to start with the most unique doughnut celebration going on in Utah: Launching one into space.

Bowman's Donut Launch Join us National Donut Day (June 7th) at 10 am in the Bowman's Parking Lot! Posted by Bowmans on Saturday, June 1, 2019

Bowman’s Market in Kaysville sells between 500 and 1,000 dozen doughnuts a day, according to a promotional video, and baker Noah Wenzel came up with the idea to celebrate that feat by attaching a doughnut to a weather balloon and sending it into space on National Doughnut Day. In the video, Wenzel estimates the balloon will go up about 25 miles and could land anywhere from South Dakota to Canada to right back in Utah. Cameras attached to the load will film the doughnut’s upward trek, and thanks to GPS equipment, those not in attendance can follow the journey online via the grocer’s website or by visiting the store’s Facebook page. Weather permitting, the launch is expected to start Friday at 10 a.m.

You can also go to the market’s FB page and guess where the doughnut will land.

Krispy Kreme: The all-star doughnut chain is getting into the celebration of doughnuts this year even more than usual. Per tradition, Krispy Kreme is giving doughnut lovers a free doughnut — no purchase necessary. Utah locations are 48 W. 10600 South, Sandy; 417 W. University Parkway, Orem; 4212 Riverdale Road, Riverdale, and 968 Main St., Layton.

But if the company gives away 1 million doughnuts on Friday, Krispy Kreme will hold another giveaway later in the month, offering customers a free chance to try the company’s newest doughnut.

1 MILLION DOUGHNUT GIVEAWAY!

Really!!! Get any FREE doughnut this National Doughnut Day, Friday June 7th! If we make the magic number we'll give away our next new doughnut for free later this month! https://t.co/Zsuu3kFGmR pic.twitter.com/TzM3sZJZQP — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 4, 2019

Also, why limit getting a free Krispy Kreme doughnut to just National Doughnut Day? You can get a free doughnut by downloading the Krispy Kreme app and signing up for the rewards program.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Head over to Dunkin’ Donuts to claim a free doughnut with the purchase of any beverage in honor of National Doughnut Day. The company has two locations in Salt Lake City and one in Layton, Midvale, West Valley City and South Jordan.

A day for donuts is a day for America! #DunkOut to Dunkin’ and get a FREE donut with any beverage purchase on #NationalDonutDay, June 7th! 🍩 pic.twitter.com/Sjlb52WJNo — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) May 30, 2019

Walmart: For National Doughnut Day, Walmart plans to give away 1.2 million glazed donuts. To claim your free doughnut, visit the bakery section of any Walmart Supercenter or participating Neighborhood Market. While this deal should apply to most if not all locations, call ahead to double-check with your specific store. The Salt Lake Walmart Bakery at 2705 E. Parleys Way is honoring the deal.

Dunford Bakers: Utah’s Dunford Bakers has been around for more than 80 years, and to celebrate National Doughnut Day this year, the company is offering customers a dollar off the regular price of a dozen doughnuts, down from $9.46 to $8.46. The shop is located at 8556 S. 2940 West, West Jordan.

Salem City Library: The Salem City Library in Utah County is hosting a "Donut Appreciation Day" on Friday, June 7. Anyone who comes in on this day and tells a library worker that they saw the event advertised on Facebook will receive a free doughnut while supplies last, according to the library's Facebook page.

Tasty's: Apple fritter, double blueberry and Bavarian cream are just a few of the doughnut options available at Tasty's. Located in Kaysville at 612 N. Main St. #4, the shop is giving customers a free doughnut with the purchase of a dozen on Friday, June 7.

Avenue Bakery: Although not specific to National Doughnut Day, who doesn’t love a good deal? After 5 p.m.,the Avenue Bakery in American Fork offers all doughnuts at half-price.