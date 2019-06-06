LOGAN — Utah State head volleyball coach Grayson DuBose has announced the addition of Craig Choate to the staff as an assistant coach for the 2019 season.

"Craig is someone that I have known for a long time and I have a lot of respect for him, not only as a volleyball coach, but as a person," DuBose said. "We have coached against each other and worked with each other, and I am looking forward to working with him again. Our student-athletes will benefit greatly from his experience and his ability to teach."

Choate returns to Utah State after spending the 2013 season as a volunteer assistant coach. Since then, he has served as the head coach at Snow College and Southern Utah. In all, Choate has 26 years of head coaching experience.

"I am very happy to be coming back to work with Grayson and Taubi (Palmer)," Choate said. "I enjoyed my first time at Utah State and hope this will be even better."

Choate comes to Utah State after retiring at Southern Utah, where he spent three years as the head coach. Before SUU, he spent one season at Snow College, guiding the Badgers to a 20-7 record and a top-10 national ranking. Before his season at Utah State, Choate spent five seasons at Northern Arizona, where he coached nine all-Big Sky Conference honorees, as well as three Big Sky Conference Outstanding Freshman Award winners and two all-Big Sky Conference Tournament selections

Choate was the head coach at San José State from 1993-2006, where he compiled a record of 244-191, including five 20-win seasons. He is the longest-tenured coach in SJSU program history, where he is the all-time leader in victories and matches coached. Choate led San José State to three NCAA Tournament appearances and was named the WAC Coach of the Year in 1999.

Prior to his long run at San José State, Choate spent three seasons as the head coach at New Mexico State. In addition to his head coaching experience, he held assistant coaching positions at BYU, Cal Poly and with the Pepperdine men's program.

As a player, Choate won silver medals at the 1999, 2002, 2003 and 2004 USA Open Volleyball Championships in Atlanta. He participated in the 1981 USVBA senior men's division open championships and received All-American honors. He played club volleyball as a student at BYU.

Choate was an assistant coach at the Olympic Festival in 1994 and 1995. He holds memberships in the AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association), the USAV and has a CAP III (Coaching Accreditation Program) coaching certification.

A native of Los Angeles, Choate graduated from BYU in 1978 with a degree in physical education. He also earned a master's degree in physical education in 1982 and a second undergraduate degree in history in 1984, both from BYU.

Choate fills a coaching staff vacancy left by Sammi Stuart, who was recently named the head coach at Idaho State.

Utah State will open the 2019 season at home when it hosts the Utah State Invitational, Aug. 30-31. The Aggies return eight letterwinners, along with two players who redshirted the 2018 season. The team will also welcome four new signees to the roster this season.