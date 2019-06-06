ST. GEORGE — The Dixie State University Athletic Department posted an NCAA-era record high 3.1675 cumulative grade-point average among its 15 varsity sports for the 2018-19 academic year. This year’s cumulative GPA included a department semester-record 3.1808 GPA recorded this past spring, which marked the fourth-straight semester and ninth semester in the last 12 overall that Trailblazer student-athletes combined to earn at least a 3.00 GPA.

In addition, the 2018-19 record GPA eclipsed the previous record of 3.124 set in the 2013-14 academic year, while DSU’s spring semester GPA moved past last fall’s 3.1551 GPA for tops on the semester list. In all, 13 of Dixie State’s 15 varsity sports posted at least a 3.00 GPA this season, with the women’s tennis team leading the way with a department-best 3.6538 cumulative GPA. The Trailblazer softball program followed in second with a 3.5353 GPA and the women’s soccer program finished third with a 3.5046 GPA.

“The academic success of our student-athletes will always be their accomplishment that I am most proud of. Performing well in the classroom and graduating is the reason they are all here so for them to perform at a high level is wonderful to see,” said Jason Boothe, DSU director of intercollegiate athletics. “Our support staff of coaches, advisors, administrators, and tutors, among many others, are the biggest fans of our student-athletes and played a significant role to assist them all year. I look forward to continuing to grow and develop our academic support structure as we prepare for our transition to NCAA Division I status in the very near future.”

This past season, 82 Trailblazer student-athletes garnered Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference academic honors, including 13 first team all-conference selections. Two of those student-athletes, women’s volleyball player Malary Marshall and women’s swimmer McKenna Fowler, each earned the RMAC Summit Award, which is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative GPA participating at the final site for each of the RMAC’s championships.

Dixie State also had seven student-athletes earn CoSIDA-Google Academic All-District 6 honors, including Marshall, baseball player Jake Engel, football player Bradley Duran, softball player Bailey Gaffin, cross country and track runner Billie Hatch, and women’s soccer players Nichole Mertz and Kilee Lamb-Allsop. Gaffin and Mertz also collected CoSIDA-Google First Team Academic All-America recognition in each of their respective sports.

In all, two-thirds of Dixie State’s 340 student-athletes (227-of-340) recorded at least a 3.0 GPA this past spring, including 111 Trailblazers who carried a 3.5 or higher GPA, with 23 of those student-athletes posting a perfect 4.0 GPA. Of the 23 student-athletes who posted a 4.0 GPA this spring, five came from the women’s soccer program and four more were women’s cross country/track student-athletes.

“It is not easy to be a student-athlete, the time demands are difficult and require tremendous discipline,” said Nate Staheli, DSU associate professor and faculty athletic representative. “As the faculty athletic representative, I take great pride in knowing that our student-athletes have placed a high value on their education. It is refreshing to see our student-athletes perform so well in the classroom as well as on the field.

“This is a result of the commitment from our athletic department as well as the fact that our institution and amazing faculty have created an academic environment where all of our students at Dixie State University are challenged and can excel in the classroom,” Staheli added.

For more information on Trailblazer Athletics, please visit DixieStateAthletics.com.