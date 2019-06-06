ST. GEORGE — Dixie State softball's senior shortstop Bailey Gaffin has earned Google Cloud Academic All-America First Team honors, as selected by the Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), marking the first first-team honoree in DSU softball history.

Gaffin, who garnered the honors with a 3.96 GPA in business administration, also received Google Cloud Academic All-District honors to go with Academic All-RMAC and RMAC honorable mention honors. Gaffin closed her illustrious DSU career with an exceptional 2019 campaign, hitting a team-best .421 to lead the Trailblazers to their 11th consecutive NCAA Division II regional appearance. She recorded 12 doubles, three home runs and one triple to go with 32 RBI, a .586 slugging percentage and an on-base percentage of .471. Additionally, Gaffin swiped 10 bases and recorded 20 multihit and eight multi-RBI games.

To be eligible for Academic All-America consideration, a student-athlete must be a varsity starter or key reserve, maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.30 on a scale of 4.00, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standings at his/her current institution and be nominated by his/her sports information director. The Academic All-District teams are divided into eight geographic districts across the United States and Canada.