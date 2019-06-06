Alex Santiago, DSU Marketing and Communication
Bailey Gaffin has her 2019 headshot taken.

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State softball's senior shortstop Bailey Gaffin has earned Google Cloud Academic All-America First Team honors, as selected by the Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), marking the first first-team honoree in DSU softball history.

Comment on this story

Gaffin, who garnered the honors with a 3.96 GPA in business administration, also received Google Cloud Academic All-District honors to go with Academic All-RMAC and RMAC honorable mention honors. Gaffin closed her illustrious DSU career with an exceptional 2019 campaign, hitting a team-best .421 to lead the Trailblazers to their 11th consecutive NCAA Division II regional appearance. She recorded 12 doubles, three home runs and one triple to go with 32 RBI, a .586 slugging percentage and an on-base percentage of .471. Additionally, Gaffin swiped 10 bases and recorded 20 multihit and eight multi-RBI games.

To be eligible for Academic All-America consideration, a student-athlete must be a varsity starter or key reserve, maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.30 on a scale of 4.00, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standings at his/her current institution and be nominated by his/her sports information director. The Academic All-District teams are divided into eight geographic districts across the United States and Canada.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.

Add a comment