SALT LAKE CITY — Hopefully parents don’t mind their children listening to the “Baby Shark Dance,” because the viral video is getting a wave (pun intended) of new content, including a television show adaptation from Nickelodeon.

According to Deadline, Pinkfong, the South Korean company behind the original YouTube video will work with Nick on the project, which doesn’t have a set premiere or episode count.

Polygon reports the show will accompany a marketing deal licensing new Baby Shark products outside of Asia.

“Baby Shark has captured the imagination of millions of fans around the world, so it’s no surprise it’s one of the top 10 most-viewed videos on YouTube ever,” said Ramsey Naito, the executive vice president of Nickelodeon Animation. “At the heart of any popular piece of content is a terrific character, and we have a great opportunity to further explore the world of Baby Shark and follow this family through some great animated adventures on Nickelodeon.”

The original YouTube video first hit the internet in 2016 and became wildly popular in 2018, sitting at just over 2.8 billion views. The song, which is undeniably catchy and simple, shows two children singing about an animated shark family. You probably know the rest.

The song has since seen several official follow-ups and was covered by Celine Dion, remixed by Jauz and danced to on the “X Factor.” And as annoying as it might be to some, “Baby Shark” is also arguably less damaging than some other videos directed at kids. According to the Guardian, videos that contain hidden instructions on how to commit suicide have been found listed under YouTube Kids.

Deseret News has also published tips on keeping your kids safe while they use YouTube, including restricting their viewing habits to reputable verified channels, disabling comments and having conversations about what kids see online.