SALT LAKE CITY — Summer has finally danced into view, so celebrate with the Flamenco Fiesta hosted by Flamenco del Lago, or head to the Murray Arts Center for a lesson in the mambo with live music. This weekend also features the Heart & Soul music stroll, where a section of streets becomes a music festival for a day, and the Urban Flea Market, where you can find amazing vintage items. Additionally, the Living Planet Aquarium hosts a scavenger hunt in honor of World Oceans Week. Read on for details.

Flamenco Fiesta

Flamenco del Lago presents their annual Flamenco Fiesta student showcase. Dancers will perform traditional Flamenco pieces to live music. Flamenco del Lago, a nonprofit based in Salt Lake, believes that Flamenco is for everyone, and this is reflected in their dancers, who range in age from 5 to 75. Come get a taste of Spain in Salt Lake and enjoy performances from all skill levels. Who knows, maybe you’ll be inspired to take up Flamenco too. June 8, 7 p.m., Columbus Community Center, 2531 S. 400 East, $10 (flamencodellago.com).

Heart & Soul music stroll

Local bands take to the streets and transform Filmore and Glenmore streets between 2700 South and Zenith Ave. into a shady music paradise. This free event takes place Saturday afternoon and features local bands, food trucks and family fun. Bands will be playing from porches and yards in the neighborhood and a stage in Imperial Park. June 8, 3-8 p.m., 1530 E. 2700 South, free (heartsoul.org).

World Oceans Week

World Oceans Week is almost over, but you can still get in on the action at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium. To celebrate, the aquarium has a display about coral reefs and their importance to the global ecosystem as well as a scavenger hunt in the Ocean Explorer hall. June 7-9, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for students, seniors and military, $14.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-355-3474, thelivingplanet.com).

Silas Walker, Deseret News Aquarium patrons walk through the shark tunnel at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper on Monday, March 25, 2019.

Urban Flea Market

The first outdoor Urban Flea Market of the summer is upon us, so grab your wallet and come explore vintage treasures sold by local vendors. From knickknacks to jewelry to CDs and records, you’re sure to find something special. If you have antique items lying around that you can’t bear to throw away, register to be a vendor and give your unique items a second life. June 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 400 W. 700 South, free (fleamarketslc.com).

Ballroom dancing

On Friday nights, the Murray Arts Center turns into a classy dance club with a variety of ballroom styles and a live band. Arrive at 7:30 for a lesson in mambo and then dance the night away with your newfound moves. Each week features a lesson in a different dance style, so expand your horizons by learning to waltz, fox trot or cha-cha with a loved one. June 7, 8:30 p.m., Murray Arts Center, 4868 S. State St., Murray, $7, lessons at 7:30 p.m. (wrightwayenterprises.com).