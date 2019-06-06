SALT LAKE CITY — Contract negotiations between the Salt Lake City School District and the Salt Lake Education Association are at an impasse after the teachers union rejected the district's third offer, the district announced Thursday.

The latest offer, according to the school district, included $50,100 starting pay for teachers, unlimited step increases of $900 per increment and at least a 6 percent increase from the previous year’s salary as the district transitions to a new salary schedule.

Starting pay for Salt Lake teachers under that proposal would be the highest along the Wasatch Front, with only Park City School District offering more, the district noted.

Salt Lake Education Association did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Salt Lake City School District Superintendent Lexi Cunningham, in a statement, acknowledged "the crucial role our educators make every day in the lives of our students, in our district and in our schools. Throughout the salary negotiation process, we’ve done our best to show our teachers that we value their contributions and, as a district, we are always looking for ways to better reflect that in our salary negotiations.

"While we are continually restricted in what we can do due to limited funding, we remain hopeful that we will be able to reach a conclusion that is favorable to both (the association and school district)."

