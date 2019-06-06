SALT LAKE CITY — Jean-Luc Picard may be retired by the time we catch up to him in “Star Trek: Picard,” but it looks like he might get a visit from his second-in-command, William Riker.

According to ComicBook.com, Jonathan Frakes, who played Riker in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” shared a photo of a valve trombone on his Twitter page with the caption “My next project …”

While Frakes has been known to play the trombone in marching bands, the musical talent was something he brought to Riker, who played the slide trombone in several episodes of “The Next Generation.” In the show’s 15th episode, “11001001,” the unorthodox captain plays “The Nearness of You” for a (digital and somewhat insidious) love interest, according to Den of Geek.

Frakes was last seen onscreen as Riker in the 2005 “Star Trek: Enterprise” finale, “These Are The Voyages …” In the episode, Riker used the holodeck to witness the final mission of the first U.S.S. Enterprise’s captain, Jonathan Archer (played by Scott Bakula), according to the "Star Trek" website.

According to series executive producer Rick Berman, Frakes’ appearance in that episode actually offended the “Enterprise” cast and fans by seemingly turning the show’s final moments into an episode of “The Next Generation.”

"Our thought was to take this crew and see them through the eyes of a future generation, see them through the eyes of the people who we first got involved in Star Trek with 18 years before,” Berman said. “But because Jonathan (Frakes) and Marina (Sirtis) were the two people we brought in, and they were the ones looking back, it was perceived as 'You’re ending our series with a TNG episode.' Too many people felt that way for them to be wrong.”

Since then, Frakes has spent more time in the “Star Trek” universe behind the camera as a director. According to his IMDB page, Frakes directed four episodes of “Star Trek: Discovery,” which follows the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery about a decade before the events of the original “Star Trek” series.

Additionally, even if Frakes doesn’t reprise his role as Riker for “Star Trek: Picard,” he will still be reuniting with co-star Patrick Stewart. SlashFilm reports that Frakes will direct the third and fourth episodes of the CBS All Access show.

“I feel so blessed to be back,” Frakes said. “I think the fans are going to be thrilled and excited and surprised. I have had the privilege of reading the first couple of episodes and I have spent some time with Patrick who is so engaged.”

I recently reported for Deseret News that “Star Trek: Picard” will likely explore the fallout of J.J. Abrams’ 2009 “Star Trek” reboot. Additionally, Chris Hemsworth recently spoke about leaving the third sequel to that film, saying the script wasn’t quite right.