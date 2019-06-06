SALT LAKE CITY — LucasFilm and “Titanfall” creators Respawn Entertainment have released new key art for “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,” the upcoming video game depicting the fallout of Order 66.

The poster, which can be seen on the "Star Wars" website, depicts Padawan protagonist Cal Kestis holding a broken blue lightsaber while the Second Sister, a member of Darth Vader’s Inquisitorius, appears behind Cal alongside two black-armored purge troopers.

“In the light portion of the image is Cal’s mentor, Cere, as well as the alien Greez, a ship chased by TIEs, Imperial walkers, and a mysterious glyph,” the website reads.

The first trailer for “Fallen Order,” which was released at Star Wars Celebration this year, reveals the game follows Kestis as he’s hunted by the Inquisitorius after saving someone’s life with the Force.

According to Respawn CEO Vince Zampella, “Fallen Order” will let players learn and grow as a Kestis in the “Star Wars” universe following the events of “Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith,” where most of the Jedi and the Republic were wiped out by Emperor Palpatine.

“You’re a Padawan with incomplete training, so you learn as you play through the game. And it’s exciting to be able to explore and discover your abilities as you play,” Zampella said.

The creator also hinted that Second Sister will play a major role in the game’s story, but teased that she might not be the only villain in the game. While her identity is currently unknown, Fansided speculates she could be Barriss Offee, a Padawan who attempted bombed the Jedi Temple, which resulted in Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan, being expelled from the Jedi Order in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

According to IGN, Second Sister first appeared in Marvel’s current “Darth Vader” comic. Her name actually refers to her rank in the Inquisitorius, which was first seen in the “Star Wars Rebels” animated show.

The Inquisitorius is led by the Grand Inquisitor — a former Jedi guard who apprehended Offee — and each member is a former Jedi knight trained by Vader to aggressively track down and exterminate other Jedi. Their arsenal includes double-sided lightsabers that can fold in half and spin like a helicopter rotor.

Additionally, IGN reports the Purge Troopers to serve under the Inquisitorius and wield staves that can reflect lightsabers. It’s currently unclear whether or not other Inquisitors or Darth Vader himself will appear in “Fallen Order,” but it’s likely Cal, who is still in training, will have his work cut out for him avoiding one professional Jedi-killer.

As for Cere and Greez, information on the characters is nonexistent so far. The glyph in the key art indicates Kestis could spend some time exploring the mysteries of the Jedi Order and the Force, which have been explored in the “Darth Vader” comic and “The Clone Wars.”

“Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” will release on Nov. 15 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC — just about a month before the release of “Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker” on Dec. 20.