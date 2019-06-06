SALT LAKE CITY — Jupiter will be so close to Earth in June that you will have the chance to see some of its moons … if you have some binoculars.

NASA announced that Jupiter will appear in the sky on June 10. And, with a pair of binoculars, you’ll have a chance to see some of its biggest moons.

“Jupiter is at its biggest and brightest this month, rising at dusk and remaining visible all night. The solar system's largest planet is a brilliant jewel to the naked eye, but looks fantastic through binoculars or a small telescope, which will allow you to spot the four largest moons, and maybe even glimpse a hint of the banded clouds that encircle the planet," NASAwrote on its website.

Jupiter will reach opposition, which happens once a year when Jupiter, Earth and the Sun arrange in a straight line, according to NASA.

What's Up for June? 🔭 Jupiter is up all night, while Mercury and Mars decide to get close, and the Moon reveals its tilted orbit. Downloadable video and transcript available at https://t.co/tPYUwcimlm pic.twitter.com/lPw2pIEyZ0 — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) June 3, 2019

Why it matters: This will be one of the few times that people have a chance to see Jupiter pretty clearly, according to CBS News. Binoculars can help you see the planet’s four biggest moons — there are 79 total moons, by the way — and even see some of the clouds surrounding the planet.

Advice: Robert Massey, the deputy executive director at Britain’s Royal Astronomical Society, told CNN about the best ways to see Jupiter.