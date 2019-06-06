Adobe Stock
SALT LAKE CITY — Jupiter will be so close to Earth in June that you will have the chance to see some of its moons … if you have some binoculars.

NASA announced that Jupiter will appear in the sky on June 10. And, with a pair of binoculars, you’ll have a chance to see some of its biggest moons.

  • “Jupiter is at its biggest and brightest this month, rising at dusk and remaining visible all night. The solar system's largest planet is a brilliant jewel to the naked eye, but looks fantastic through binoculars or a small telescope, which will allow you to spot the four largest moons, and maybe even glimpse a hint of the banded clouds that encircle the planet," NASAwrote on its website.

Jupiter will reach opposition, which happens once a year when Jupiter, Earth and the Sun arrange in a straight line, according to NASA.

Why it matters: This will be one of the few times that people have a chance to see Jupiter pretty clearly, according to CBS News. Binoculars can help you see the planet’s four biggest moons — there are 79 total moons, by the way — and even see some of the clouds surrounding the planet.

Advice: Robert Massey, the deputy executive director at Britain’s Royal Astronomical Society, told CNN about the best ways to see Jupiter.

  • "Unlike stars, it won't twinkle," he told CNN. "Even when it's low down, it will look pretty steady, and that will make it stand out. You'll need a good clear southern horizon to see it."
  • "My advice to people would be to go out and have a look because it's a beautiful sight and it's really quite a thing to realize that when you are looking at the moons with a pair of binoculars — when you see them moving from one night to the next — it's worth reflecting on the fact that it was that discovery that cemented our view of the solar system as having the sun at the center," Massey said.
