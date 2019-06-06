SALT LAKE CITY — Hallmark Channel will give us a Christmas tease next month.

Hallmark Channel will debut two new Christmas movies in July. One of the films will debut on July 7, according to Entertainment Weekly, and the other will launch on July 13.

Here’s a breakdown of the films.

“Christmas Camp” — July 7, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9 p.m. ET

The film will focus on a character named Hayley (Lily Anne Harrison), an ad executive who will be sent to manage the account for a toy company that supports traditional Christmas values rather than commercial success. She visits a Christmas camp where she (you guessed it) falls in love with a man named Jeff, who is the son of the camp’s owner.

“A Merry Christmas Match” — July 13, Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET

The film will follow Corey (Ashley Newbrough), a young woman living in a quaint ski village who works at her mom’s antique store. She organizes the annual Christmas pageant, which will honor her late father. A man named Ryder (Kyle Dean Massey) visits the store and raises questions in Corey’s mind if she should pursue her dreams.

Why it matters: “Christmas Camp” and “A Merry Christmas Match” will be the first original holiday films from the 40 total Christmas films expected from Hallmark in 2019, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.

Kristin Chenoweth, Candace Cameron Bure and Lacey Chabert were named among the stars set to appear in the Christmas films this year. Lori Loughlin will not appear after Hallmark Channel cut ties with her following the college admissions scandal.