SALT LAKE CITY — A Texas high school English teacher was fired by a Texas school board after she tweeted at President Donald Trump to kick illegal immigrants out of the Fort Worth district, according to USA Today.

TheFort Worth Independent School District announced Wednesday that they voted 8-0 to terminate her contract.

English teacher Georgia Clark was fired on Tuesday, less than a week after she was suspended for her controversial social media posts.

Clark deleted her Twitter account after the news broke. She wrote the original tweet on May 7, according to The Washington Post.

“Mr. President, Fort Worth Independent School District is loaded with illegal students from Mexico. Carter-Riverside High School has been taken over by them. Drug dealers are on our campus and nothing was done to them when the drug dogs found the evidence,” she reportedly tweeted, according to CBS Dallas/Fort Worth.

In another tweet, she wrote, “Anything you can do to remove the illegals from Fort Worth would be greatly appreciated.

Here’s a screenshot of the tweets, as shared by CBS reporter Erin Jones.

District says Clark admitted to writing “FW ISD is loaded with illegal students from Mexico. Carter-Riverside HS has been taken over by them” & “I really do need a contact here in FW who should be actively investigating & removing illegals that are in the public school system” pic.twitter.com/BO2kQLF3pK — Erin Jones (@erinjonesnews) June 4, 2019

Clark said she tweeted those comments and didn’t deny them at all. She said she was trying to send a private message to the president, according to documents reported on by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Superintendent Kent Scribner (no relation to this reporter) sent a statement to parents about the news, according to CBS News.

"There has been much talk in the news and on the internet about the use of social media by our staff," Scribner wrote. "Our mission is to prepare ALL students for success in college, career and community leadership. Let me reiterate our commitment that every child in the District is welcome and is to be treated with dignity and respect."

The Fort Worth school district opened up an investigation to identify any problems that she might have created in the past. “In the course of the investigation, the school district also learned Clark made racially insensitive comments to students in her classroom,” USA Today reports.

According to the Star-Telegram, she reportedly said "Mexicans should not enter our country illegally.”

And, in another incident, when a student asked to use the restroom, she allegedly said, "Show me your papers that are saying you are legal."

Clark denied those statements, according to USA Today.

Clark was previously suspended in 2014 for referring to a group of students as “Little Mexico” and another as “white bread,” according to KXAS-TV.