SALT LAKE CITY — Former University of Southern California athletics director Pat Haden is being investigated in the college admissions scandal, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Prosecutors are looking into any potential connection between Haden, who served as the athletic director from 2010 to 2016, and Rick Singer, the alleged mastermind behind the entire college admissions scandal.

Singer allegedly altered test scores and inflated athletic achievements of college applications after funneling bribes from parents, including celebrities like Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

Singer’s alleged activity wasn’t limited to USC, though. He allegedly pulled the same act against Yale, Texas and UCLA, according to USA Today.

WSJ reports that Haden isn’t being charged with anything related to the scandal. However, he has become a person of interest.

"Like many people, I was introduced to Mr. Singer several years ago by a friend. I was unaware of his illegal activities and had no ongoing relationship with him whatsoever,” Haden said in a statement to WSJ.

Donnie Dixon Haden said in a statement that his father-in-law hadn’t “been contacted by or spoken to federal authorities,” The Los Angeles Times reports.