KEARNS — Police have identified a man found dead in a Kearns front yard Wednesday after a shooting inside the home.

He is John Herman Tonga, 34, of Midvale, Unified police said Thursday. They released no other details about the investigation.

A day earlier, six other people were inside the home at 4805 S. 4720 West at the time of the shooting, about 7:30 a.m.

About 7:40 a.m., another man arrived at the St. Mark's Taylorsville Emergency Center with a gunshot wound and was brought to Intermountain Medical Center in serious condition.