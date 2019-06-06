SALT LAKE CITY — Brigham Young University announced Wednesday that Wendy’s is coming to the Cougareat dining complex in fall.

Wendy’s will replace the Scoreboard Grill in the food court, according to BYU.

“Ladies and gentlemen, you heard it here first! Wendy's is officially replacing Scoreboard Grill,” according to the Cougareat Food Court’s Facebook page.

“Very excited about this news,” BYU Dining Services wrote on Facebook.

Wendy’s has yet to be listed on the Cougareat website. Scoreboard Grill is still listed as one of the restaurants.

Other restaurants at Cougareatinclude Cougar Cafe, Cougar Express, Taco Bell, L & T, Papa John’s, Subway, Grab N Go, Chick-fil-A and Aloha Plate.

Other food locations on BYU’s campus include BYU Creamery, Jamba Juice, MOA Cafe and Legends Grille.

The Wendy’s news comes days after Starbucks announced a new shop in Provo just outside the BYU Campus, according to The Associated Press.