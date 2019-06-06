SALT LAKE CITY — The new “When Calls the Heart” spinoff show “When Hope Calls” is only two months away.

Hallmark Movies Now released a new teaser trailer that revealed the show will premiere in August 2019.

Watch the “When Hope Calls” trailer on Hallmark Movies Now’s website.

First look: A photo of Morgan Kohan as Lillian was shared online at the end of May, giving fans their first look at what’s to come on the show.

#Hearties - please join me in welcoming Morgan Kohan as Lillian to the cast of #WhenHopeCalls! Be sure to follow her account, @Mokoe here on Twitter for new and exciting information! #WhenHopeCallsCast @HMNow pic.twitter.com/KWFY4vl2PC — Bobbi Schutte (@BobbiSchutte) May 31, 2019

Synopsis: Here’s what the show will focus on, according to Hallmark.

“From the beloved world of ‘When Calls The Heart’ comes ‘When Hope Calls,’ a new Hallmark Movies Now original series that tells the story of sisters Lillian and Grace who open an orphanage in the 1916 Western town of Brookfield. Caught between the traditions of cattle ranchers and the ambitions of a growing town, they strive to find romance and happiness while overcoming the challenges of helping the children in their care. Throughout their journey, they discover community, acceptance and love as they create the family they always longed to have. Familiar faces from Hope Valley, including Rosemary and Leland Coulter and Mountie Nathan Grant will be visiting Brookfield throughout the season.”

Both Lillian and Grace appeared in the “When Calls the Heart” movie, “The Great Christmas Blessing.”

How to watch: “When Hope Calls” will be featured on Hallmark Movies Now, which is a digital streaming service from Crown Media. The service will be available on iOS, Amazon Fire, Android, Roku and other devices. You can also find it through Comcast’s Xfinity and Cox’s Contour Platforms.

An annual subscription to Crown Media costs $59.99 per year, which is about $4.99 per month. There is a monthly plan that costs $5.99 per month.