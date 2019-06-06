Starting this season, college basketball fans will notice a new change.

Yesterday, the NCAA announced that the 3-point line will move back to the international distance for Division I starting in the 2019-20 season and for Division II and III in the 2020-21 season.

The international 3-point line arc is 22 feet and 1 3/4 inches. The previous college 3-point line arc was 20 feet and nine inches. The NBA 3-point line arch is 23 feet and nine inches.

The NCAA men's rules committee cited three main reasons for moving the 3-point line back — "making the lane more available for dribble/drive plays from the perimeter, slowing the trend of the 3-point shot becoming too prevalent in men’s college basketball by making the shot a bit more challenging, while at the same time keeping the shot an integral part of the game, and assisting in offensive spacing by requiring the defense to cover more of the court."

Other rule changes approved by the committee include the shot clock resetting to 20 seconds after an offensive rebound, a technical foul being issued when a player uses "derogatory language about an opponent’s race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, gender, gender expression, gender identify, sexual orientation or disability," coaches being allowed to call live-ball timeouts in the last two minutes of the second half and last two minutes of overtime, and instant replay review can be conducted on a basket interference or goaltending call in the last two minutes of the second half and overtime.

And finally ...

The Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 123-109 at Oracle Arena in Oakland last night to take a 2-1 series lead. It was the first Finals loss at home for Golden State since LeBron and the Cavaliers beat the Warriors in Game 7 in 2016.