Donovan Mitchell doesn't need the bright lights of New York City or Los Angeles. In fact, he's perfectly content in small-market Salt Lake City.

In a wide-ranging Q&A with Michael Scotto of The Athletic, Mitchell touched on the subject of playing in a small market and recruiting free agents.

"I don’t think you have to have a big market to win a championship," Mitchell said. "I think it’s all about what your team brings. You look at Milwaukee. They’re not a big market per se. Oklahoma City competed for many years and is still competing. Portland is the same way. I don’t think you really need a big market in order to be competitive.

"To be honest, I think it’s kind of overrated at times. I think the things that are precious to small-market teams, I think that’s what’s special and creates that culture, especially that we have in the locker room. Like I said, it takes one or two more pieces to get there. I think that’ll be a big thing for us going on in the future, but we’re not settling on just making the playoffs now. Obviously, last year (2017-18 season) we didn’t expect to be in that spot losing Gordon (Hayward) and changing everything around and what I did. It really changed everything, so now, we have a different expectation of what we want to do, but I don’t think you have to leave to get that.

Mitchell also talked about about being passed by his hometown team, the New York Knicks in the draft.

"That’s the one question I get nowadays. Would you want to be a Knick? For me, I’m a big believer in everything happens for a reason," he said. "Obviously, I thought there was a chance. But I knew they were really high on Frank (Ntilikina), who I’m really close with, so I didn’t really take it personally. I didn’t really get upset because I loved Utah when I went to work out and it was amazing."

Read the entire Q&A at The Athletic.