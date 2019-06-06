ST. GEORGE, Utah — Dixie State senior right-hander Jayden Murray was selected in the 23rd round (No. 698 overall) of the 2019 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Wednesday by the Tampa Bay Rays. Murray is the seventh DSU baseball player drafted in the program's 13-year NCAA era and is the 46th Dixie State player overall to be selected in the MLB draft since 1976.

Murray (6-1, 190; Vernal, Utah/Uintah HS/Arizona Western JC) enjoyed a record-setting senior season, during which he broke or tied four DSU single-season records and two more career standards. The right-hander broke the program’s season record for strikeouts (92) and strikeouts per nine innings (9.93 SO/9), which included a pair of 10-strikeout games in wins against both Adams State (3/9/19) and MSU Denver (5/9/19). Murray also tied the DSU single-season record with 10 victories (10-3), which included a record-tying two combined shutouts (11-0 at CS San Bernardino, 2/1/19; 10-0 vs. MSU Denver, 5/9/19).

The senior, who earned second team all-RMAC and ABCA/Rawlings honors this past season, finished his two years in a Trailblazers uniform as DSU’s career leader in strikeouts per nine innings (8.39 SO), fourth in career strikeouts (138) and tied for fourth in career wins (13).

This year marks the third-straight year, and fifth year in the last six years overall, that a Dixie State pitcher has been selected in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. Two of those pitchers, Bubba Blau (2014/24th round) and Dylan File (2017/21st round), were drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers, while former DSU hurler Porter Clayton (2015/19th round) was also selected by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Dixie State wrapped up the 2019 season with a 35-19 overall record, which was a 10-win improvement from last season, and included a 23-13 mark and a third-place finish in its first season of RMAC play.