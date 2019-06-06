The arrival of Allied troops on the shores of Normandy, France, 75 years ago on June 6, 1944, signaled a turning point for World War II. It's estimated that 4,414 men died that day, with 2,501 American troops among them.

"The eyes of the world are upon you," Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower told his men prior to the invasion. "You will bring about the destruction of the German war machine, the elimination of Nazi tyranny."

Here's a look at how the Deseret News covered the events surrounding that day:

Deseret News Archive The front page of the Deseret News on June 6, 1944 reveals an early report that declares the "Allies penetrate Nazi shore defenses in invasion of France."

Deseret News Archive The Deseret News' June 7, 1944, front page follows the continued invasion of France and shares more details of the prior day's historic events.