OREM, Utah — Utah Valley University right-hander Paxton Schultz was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 14th round of the 2019 Major League Baseball draft on Wednesday.

The junior Schultz, who was the 433rd selection of the draft, becomes the highest selection in UVU's Division I history by being taken in the 14th round.

Schultz is coming off a standout junior campaign in which he tied the single-season strikeout school record with 99 strikeouts in 99.1 innings of work on the year. He also limited opponents to a .260 batting average while leading the team with a 4.08 ERA. The native of Orem and graduate of Orem High School reached double figures in strikeouts three times in 2019, which included fanning a career-best 11 at SEC foe South Carolina. For his career, the three-time Academic All-WAC honoree has recorded a total of 207 strikeouts in a Wolverine uniform to rank third in the all-time school record books.

"I am happy for Paxton. He is such a competitor and a hard worker," head UVU coach Eric Madsen said. "He truly wanted this opportunity and has earned this chance by all that he's done. He has a bright future in this game."

Schultz becomes the sixth Wolverine drafted in UVU's Division I history as well as the highest by getting selected in the 14th round. Danny Beddes was Utah Valley's previous high, as he was taken in the 15th round by Pittsburgh in 2016, while Kam Mickolio was selected by Seattle in the 18th round in 2006. Mickolio then went on to pitch for both the Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks in the majors. All-American Goose Kallunki was also previously drafted by San Diego in the 27th round in 2012, while Justin Smith went in the 36th round in 2009 to St. Louis, and fellow All-American Jace Brinkerhoff was taken by the Angels in the 38th round in 2010.

After taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning in what could be his final start at UCCU Ballpark against the WAC Tournament champion Sacramento State Hornets on May 11, Schultz then capped his junior season by throwing a gem in the 2019 WAC Tournament against the WAC regular-season champion New Mexico State Aggies. Schultz fanned nine while limiting the offensive power Aggies to just one run on four hits over 7.0 impressive innings of work.

"Getting drafted was one of the greatest feelings. It is a lifelong dream that has come true. Just getting this opportunity and a chance to focus on baseball all the time is something I am very excited for," Schultz said. "I'm so grateful for the coaches and everybody at UVU that has helped me get to this point. I cannot thank them enough for giving me the opportunity to play Division I baseball and all that they have done for me. I also thank the Brewers for giving me this chance and for believing in me. I can't wait to get started!"

Notable selections taken in the 14th round of the MLB draft include 1978 National League MVP Dave Parker (Pittsburgh, 1970), Dexter Fowler (Colorado, 2004) and Jamey Carroll (Montreal, 1996).