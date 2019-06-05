Aria O'Coner, 6, smells a nasturtium flower in the greenhouse at Overstock.com's headquarters in Midvale during a Healthy Kids in the Kitchen event on Wednesday. Healthy Kids in the Kitchen is a nationwide nutrition and culinary education program created to empower kids to make healthy food choices for themselves and their communities. During the event, chef Tate Barfuss and Hannah Schmunck, manager of food education for children at Bon Appetit Management Co., Overstock.com’s food service provider, taught the children where food comes from, how to make healthy food choices and how to cook healthy meals at home.

