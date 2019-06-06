SALT LAKE CITY — The FBI tweeted new documents from the vault, and they’re all about Bigfoot.

Seriously. The FBI tweet takes readers to the FBI’s records vault, where there’s a link to 22 pages of documents related to everything surrounding Bigfoot.

The first page, dated Dec. 15, 1976, shows Jay Cochran Jr., the assistant director of the FBI at the time, writing to Peter Byrne, director of the Bigfoot Information Center and Exhibition, thanking him for sending in hairs and tissues to test.

“Occasionally, on a case-by-case basis, in the interest of research and scientific inquiry, we make exceptions to this general policy,” he wrote. “With this understanding, we will examine the hairs and tissue mentioned in your letter.”

That letter came as a reply to a letter from Byrne written on Nov. 24, 1976, asking Cochran to “arrange for a comparative analysis of some hairs that we have here which we are unable to identify.”

Byrne later asked if the FBI ever conducted the analysis, according to CBS.

"Will you kindly, to set the record straight, once and for all, inform us if the FBI has examined hair which might be that of a Bigfoot; when this took place, if it did take place; what the results of the analysis were," Byrne wrote in an Aug. 26 letter.

"Please understand that our research here is serious. That this is a serious question that needs answering and that an examination of hair, or the opposite, by the FBI, does not in any way, as far as we are concerned, suggest that the FBI, is associated with our project or confirms in any way the possibility of the existence of the creature(s) known as Bigfoot," Byrne continued.

The FBI told Byrne there was no record of the analysis but decided to scrape the hair anyway, CBS reports. The FBI found that the “hairs are of deer family origin.”

Flashback: Previously, in 1974, the Army Corps of Engineers shared a Washington State atlas that included a page that referenced Bigfoot sightings in the state, according to Newsweek.