SALT LAKE CITY — Forbes recently described how Ayesha Curry uses technology as a small business owner to help grow her business, Homemade, a meal kit service and lifestyle website.

Curry told Forbes that other women should be using the power of technology to make their mark in the business world.

“Curry has been enamored by food her entire life, but never thought of making it a profession until she had her first child. The birth of her daughter focused her on quality ingredients, a passion that she funneled into a blog and YouTube channel to share her thoughts and discoveries regarding food,” according to Forbes.

Curry said she knows that her marriage to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry gave her a platform to show off her business.

But she told Forbes that her passion for cooking helped her stay focused on her business and build her brand into new levels of success.

Curry told Forbes that business owners should use technology to reach new people and build strong, vibrant communities that share their visions.

“Ultimately, Curry said it’s still hard to build a business while raising a family, a challenge shared by millions of other women entrepreneurs – most of whom do not have Curry’s personal resources. But even for Curry, she had to learn to the power of delegating as her business grew and when to ask for help,” according to Forbes.

Ayesha Curry recently opened up to Refinery29 about what it’s like to develop a strong work-life balance. She said she and her husband, Steph Curry, strike a good balance.

“I always say that I truly don't believe that balance exists. I like to say there are peaks and valleys,” she told Refinery29. “There are moments where you feel like you just want to quit. I have three kids, and my son is just 10 months old, so sometimes I'm like, I just don't want to do this today. But then you press forward, and you realize it's a moment and then something great happens in business and you just want to keep trucking along. It's acknowledging these moments — letting the bad moments pass and realizing the bigger picture.”

As I reported for the Deseret News, Ayesha Curry has been making headlines for her comments about her marriage with Steph Curry. She appeared on the Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk” where she explained how she sometimes feels self-doubt when women approach her husband.