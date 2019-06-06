SALT LAKE CITY — Mark Hamill honored Carrie Fisher and Peter Mayhew in a new social media post.

Last week, Hamill was photographed at the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opening event alongside Harrison Ford and Billy Dee Williams. But both Fisher, who passed away in 2016, and Mayhew, who passed away earlier this year, were absent from the photo.

Hamillchanged that by sharing a photo that added Fisher and Mayhew as Force ghosts.

“The only thing that could have made our visit to #GalaxysEdge even better. #AlwaysWithUs,” he wrote in the photo caption.

The only thing that could have made our visit to #GalaxysEdge even better.#AlwaysWithUs pic.twitter.com/Yh7NZHFYg1 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 4, 2019

As the Deseret News reported, Hamill said at a press event at "Galaxy’s Edge" that he couldn’t believe the land had become a reality.

"I have to tell you, the last time I was at a Disney park with George Lucas was at the opening, many moons ago, of Star Tours," Hamill said. "And I thought to myself, 'This is inconceivable that I can be part of a movie that would get its own ride in a Disney theme park. I'd better savor the moment, because it will never be surpassed.' And yet, look at where we are today."