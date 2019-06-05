SALT LAKE CITY — Lori Loughlin is reportedly “exasperated” that her case for the college admissions scandal is taking so long, according to People magazine.

As I wrote, Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, along with dozens of other parents, appeared at a federal courthouse in Boston on Monday for status hearings. The defendants will have their next court date on Oct. 2, according to my report for the Deseret News.

A source told People magazine that Loughlin feels the wait is excruciating.

“People who are not in the legal field often don’t understand how long these things take,” says the source. “Lori and Mossimo are seeing firsthand that court cases move slowly.”

“They’re having to come to terms with the fact that this isn’t going away anytime soon. This will be over their heads all summer long, and it could still be pending during the holidays. At this point, they have to get used to the new normal.”

Prosecutors allege that Loughlin and her husband paid $500,000 in bribes so that their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Gainnulli, could be team crew recruits for the University of Southern California. Neither Olivia Jade nor Bella Giannulli are named on the roster.

Loughlin faces a potential sentence of 40 years, according to theDeseret News.

Loughlin andGiannulli pleaded not guilty back in April. Loughlin intends to fight the allegations in court. As I wrote, Loughlin and her team believe that they can claim ignorance in the trial. And, according to multiple reports, Loughlin and Giannulli plan to claim ignorance.

In fact, the accused parents shared in their defense Monday that they didn’t think payments were bribes, according to my report for the Deseret News.