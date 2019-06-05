SALT LAKE CITY — A“Jeopardy!” producer said this week that the show will take “very, very, very appropriate” action against whomever leaked the video of James Holzhauer’s shocking loss, according to The Washington Post.

“Jeopardy!” executive producer Harry Friedman told The Washington Post that his team first learned about the leak when someone saw it on YouTube.

“Somebody alerted us that they had seen it on YouTube. By the time we saw it, it already had 2,000 views,” he said.

“I feel bad for the viewers. It’s not fair,” he continued. “I’m not sure what’s gained by doing something like that, other than some malicious intent. It doesn’t really benefit anybody.”

Friedman said his team believes they know who leaked the video and how they did it. Punishment is still in the cards for whomever leaked it. There’s been no indication about whether the show will take legal action against the leaker, according to Fox News.

Flashback: On Monday, spoilers leaked that Holzhauer, who was on a 32-game winning streak, lost in a showdown against Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher, according to The New York Times. A video of the loss went viral, spoiling the show hours ahead of its airtime, according to CNBC.