SALT LAKE CITY — A“Jeopardy!” producer said this week that the show will take “very, very, very appropriate” action against whomever leaked the video of James Holzhauer’s shocking loss, according to The Washington Post.
“Jeopardy!” executive producer Harry Friedman told The Washington Post that his team first learned about the leak when someone saw it on YouTube.
- “Somebody alerted us that they had seen it on YouTube. By the time we saw it, it already had 2,000 views,” he said.
- “I feel bad for the viewers. It’s not fair,” he continued. “I’m not sure what’s gained by doing something like that, other than some malicious intent. It doesn’t really benefit anybody.”
Friedman said his team believes they know who leaked the video and how they did it. Punishment is still in the cards for whomever leaked it. There’s been no indication about whether the show will take legal action against the leaker, according to Fox News.
Flashback: On Monday, spoilers leaked that Holzhauer, who was on a 32-game winning streak, lost in a showdown against Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher, according to The New York Times. A video of the loss went viral, spoiling the show hours ahead of its airtime, according to CNBC.Comment on this story
- Boettcher said she filmed the episode back in March and she had no clue that Holzhauer had won so many games in a row until literally right before taping, according to my report for the Deseret News.
- She told the Chicago Tribune that producers struggled to “get around to introducing the returning champion, who’s in there with you, and they mentioned, ‘This is James. He’s won 32 games. He’s won however many million dollars.’ So that was the first time I had heard of him. Those numbers, I heard them, and I thought, ‘That's not real, what’s the real number?’ And the real number never came because that was the real number, so I went into denial pretty early on.”