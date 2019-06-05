SALT LAKE CITY — “Jeopardy!” legend Ken Jennings wrote in a new piece for The Atlantic that there was something beautiful about James Holzhauer’s run on “Jeopardy!”

Over the last month or so, Holzhauer, of Las Vegas, competed on the quiz game show and found a lot of success. He won 32 straight games, earning more than $2 million over that stretch. His earnings challenged Jennings, who set the record of 74 wins in a row and $2.5 million earned.

And though Holzhauer couldn’t eclipse either of Jennings’ records, his streak showed how fragile the game of “Jeopardy!” can be.

“That’s what people don’t understand about Jeopardy dominance: It’s so fragile,” Jennings wrote. “You get only one loss, and it’s Russian roulette: Any given night could be the game with your name on it. You could play a dominant game, but still catch a bad break or two — a missed Final Jeopardy, a Daily Double found by someone else. I think there were about a dozen games in my streak where my win hinged on a single question. Incredibly, they all went my way. Until the 13th game, when one didn’t.”

Jennings wrote for The Atlantic that Holzhauer’s run united the country for a brief period of time. People were all tuning in to see if Holzhauer could continue his run of dominance. And that, he wrote, is positive.

“It seemed so wholesome and old-timey, a story that Snapchatting teens and their grandparents were all following at once,” he wrote. “It brought back good memories of 2004 for me, but it also reminded me of a time before the cultural landscape balkanized into a thousand niches, before middlebrow America went away, before politics and everything else dumbed down.”

