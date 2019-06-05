SALT LAKE CITY — I have good news and bad news: The bad news is the upcoming “Wonder Woman” sequel will not make an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con this year.

The good news, though, is that “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins has released a colorful, absolutely eye-catching poster for the DC superhero flick via Twitter.

By now you’ve heard: WB isn’t going to Hall H this year. We’re so sad to miss you there! And waiting until Dec. to start our official #WW84 campaign in full-- But the truth is… we can just… barely… wait… pic.twitter.com/QllFzhYRA6 — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 5, 2019

The poster doesn’t tell us much about the film besides revealing Diana’s (Gal Gadot) new armor, which is gold and a far cry from the red, blue and gold battle corset Wonder Woman usually wears. The colorful background is a little overwhelming, but forms a tie-dye-style “W.”

According to the AV Club, the film is set in 1984 and will feature Kristen Wiig as the supervillain, Cheetah. The Hollywood Reporter also notes that last year it was revealed Chris Pine will return as Steve Trevor in the film — which seems a little strange considering a) last time we saw him he sacrificed himself to stop the spread of a deadly nerve gas and b) he hasn’t aged at all despite being almost a century old.

Pedro Pascal (“The Mandalorian”) is also set to appear in the film, but there isn’t any word on who he’s playing. Fan speculation indicates Pascal might be playing businessman Maxwell Lord, who — in the comics — manipulated an international branch of the Justice League into serving him using his mind control abilities, according to DC’s website.

It’s also important to note that all this speculation will remain as such since Jenkins also confirmed the film’s promotional cycle won’t start until this December.

You can also expect “Wonder Woman 1984” to make a neon-tinged entrance in theaters on June 5, 2020.