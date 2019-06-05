SALT LAKE CITY — Chris Hemsworth has opened up on “Star Trek 4,” which was cancelled — for now, apparently — after he and Chris Pine ditched the embattled sequel.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the dispute involved Paramount’s insistence on the Chrises taking a significantly reduced paycheck, but Hemsworth recently told Variety he turned down the chance to come back to J.J. Abrams’ “Star Trek” universe because the script wasn’t quite right.

“I didn't feel like we landed on a reason to revisit that yet," he said. "I didn't want to be underwhelmed by what I was going to bring to the table."

Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, arguably got his big break playing George Kirk, the father of Pine’s Captain Kirk, in the 2009 reboot of “Star Trek.” Of course, he’s only in the film for about 15 minutes before his character is killed, triggering the creation of an alternate timeline.

“Star Trek 4” (or whatever it would’ve been called) was announced in 2016 and expected to have the younger Kirk cross paths with his old man. According to Gamespot, Hemsworth would’ve had an expanded role in the sequel.

The film was ultimately shelved earlier this year after the director, SJ Clarkson, left the project to create a “Game of Thrones” spinoff, according to Deadline. Instead, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” director Quentin Tarantino recently noted that he might take a pass at a “Star Trek” film at some point.

Meanwhile, other actors core to the film series have absolutely no idea what’s going on. Zachary Quinto, who plays Spock, told Vulture he wasn’t sure when the film would happen.

“I don’t know what’s happening with that, and I’m trying to figure out what, if anything, will be the future for it,” Quinto said. “I feel glad that the franchise is having its own life continuing on (with 'Star Trek: Discovery') and my hope is that we’ll also get to go back and play those roles again.”

And while this side of the Kelvin Timeline (named after Hemsworth’s ill-fated spaceship) seems to be stalling, events on the other side of the wormhole are starting to pick up. Yesterday I wrote for Deseret News that the upcoming “Star Trek: Picard” series starring Patrick Stewart will likely pick up after the destruction of Romulus in Abrams’ “Star Trek.”