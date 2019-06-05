SALT LAKE CITY — The Tour of Utah will have its 15th iteration this summer, and its route was unveiled Wednesday afternoon.

The 477-mile race will begin at Snowbird Resort on Aug. 12, with the first official stage on Aug. 13 set to start in Cache Valley. It will conclude in Park City on Aug. 18. Other stage start locations include Brigham City, Antelope Island, downtown Salt Lake City and Park City.

Over the course of the event, a total of 37,882 feet of elevation will be gained.

The first four days and the last day of racing will begin at approximately 12:20 p.m. MT, while Stage 4 on Aug. 16 will be a twilight ride in Salt Lake City from 6-8 p.m.

The tour will air on FOX Sports Network, and a TourTracker will provide online coverage.

The United States’ Sepp Kuss won the event in 2018.