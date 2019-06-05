TAYLORSVILLE — Two children and an adult were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after witnesses reported the SUV they were travelling in ran a red light and crashed into a smaller car, police said.

The adult and one child were in a hospital in critical condition, while another child was in serious condition, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray. Four others in the car were evaluated and did not need to go to the hospital.

Witnesses reported a smaller car was turning left when the SUV crashed into it near 2700 W. 6200 South in Taylorsville, Gray said. The driver of the small car was uninjured.

Photos from the scene showed a white SUV had hit a pole and came to rest partly on a sidewalk. The SUV and the white sedan both had crumpled hoods.

The intersection where the crash happened is about a block south of Bennion Junior High School.