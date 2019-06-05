SALT LAKE CITY — Take a walk to your local park and enjoy a movie this summer. Arrive early for a good spot and bring blankets, chairs and bug spray. Movies are free and begin at dusk, unless otherwise noted.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change. Please send information on additional events to features@deseretnews.com.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Salt Lake City

June 7: “Wreck It Ralph,” Liberty Park, 600 E. 900 South

June 14: “Big Hero 6,” Lindsey Gardens, 426 N. M St.

June 21: “The Astronaut Farmer,” Jordan Park, 900 W. 1000 South

June 28: “Evan Almighty,” Reservoir Park, 42 S. University

June 29: “World War Z,” Liberty Park, 600 E. 900 South

July 5: “Apollo 13,” Riverside Park, 739 N. 1400 West

July 12: “The Lego Batman Movie,” Fairmont Park, 900 E. 2361 South

July 19: “Twister,” Wasatch Hollow Park, 1700 S. 1650 East

The movie theme for this year’s Friday Night Flicks is “Build it up, break it down.” There will be movies showing every Friday night at different parks around Salt Lake City. There will be food trucks, booths, games, popcorn and more starting at 7:30 p.m. Movies begin around 9 p.m. For more information, visit slc.gov.

Salt Lake City Avenues

Hatch Family Chocolates will be hosting their block parties in the Avenues again. There will be live music, food and Creature Encounters beforehand. Movies begin at sundown. For more information and updates on movie times, visit hatchfamilychocolates.com.

The Gateway

June 12: “Hook”

June 19: “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Secret of the Ooze”

June 26: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

July 3: “Ready Player One”

July 10: “Ralph Breaks the Internet”

July 17: “First Man”

July 24: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

July 31: “Despicable Me”

Aug. 7: “Incredibles 2”

Aug. 14: “10 Things I Hate About You”

The Gateway in downtown Salt Lake will be showing a movie every Wednesday night this summer. Bring a blanket and enjoy free popcorn and movies. You can buy food and drinks at The Gateway and enter to win drawings for DVDs and gift cards. All movies will be held at the Olympic Plaza at The Gateway, 10 N. Rio Grande, Salt Lake City. The plaza opens at 7:30 p.m., and movies begin at sunset. For more information, visit shopthegateway.com.

Bluffdale

June 7: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Bluffdale Park, 2222 W. 14400 South

June 14: “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” Mount Jordan Park, 15090 S. Freedom Point

June 21: “Hotel Transylvania 3,” Bluffdale Park, 2222 W. 14400 South

June 28: “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” Mount Jordan Park, 15090 S. Freedom Point

The Bluffdale City is showing four movies in the month of June. There will be food trucks and themed games beginning at 6:30 p.m. All movies begin at dusk. For more information, visit bluffdale.com.

Cottonwood Heights

June 14: “Hotel Transylvania 3,” Mountain View Park, 1651 Fort Union Blvd.

June 28: “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” Mill Hollow Park, 2900 E. 6800 South

July 12: “Little Giants,” Bywater Park, 3149 E. 7270 South

July 26: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Butler Park, 7500 S. 2700 East

Enjoy family-friendly movies in various parks around Cottonwood Heights this summer. Movies begin at dusk. The last movie takes place during Butlerville Days, July 26-27. For more information, visit cottonwoodheights.utah.gov.

Draper

June 21: “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

July 18: “Ralph Breaks the Internet”

Come early to see live music starting 8 p.m. You can also buy concessions. Movies start at 9:15 p.m. and will be shown in the Draper Amphitheater, 944 E. Vestry Road, Draper. For more information, visit draper.ut.us.

Draper SunCrest

June 14: “Ralph Breaks the Internet,”

July 12: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Aug. 3: “Princess and the Frog”

Aug. 9: “The House With a Clock in Its Walls”

Enjoy movies under the stars hosted by SunCrest in Draper. Movies begin at dusk at Village Green Park, 2016 E. Village Green Circle, Draper. For more information, visit facebook.com/suncrestoa.

Gallivan Center

July 1: “Anchorman”

July 8: “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby”

July 15: “The Other Guys”

July 22: “Blades of Glory”

July 29: “Zoolander”

Head to the Gallivan Center Plaza for a movie every Monday night in July. This year's lineup focuses on Will Ferrell movies. All movies begin at dusk and will be at the Gallivan Center Plaza, 239. S. Main, Salt Lake City. For more information, visit thegallivancenter.com.

Herriman

June 20: “Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted,” W&M Butterfield Park, 6212 Butterfield Park Way

The outdoor movie is part of Fort Herriman Towne Days, June 17-22. They will also be showing “Ralph Breaks the Internet” on August 16 at the Zions Bank Real Academy. For more information, visit herriman.org.

Kearns

June 7: “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” Chomper’s Cove

June 21: “Cool Runnings,” Park Pavilion

June 28: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Park Pavilion

July 12: “Captain Marvel,” Chomper’s Cove

July 19: “Bumblebee,” Park Pavilion

Aug. 2: “Smallfoot,” Chomper’s Cove

Kearns’ Friday Night Flicks hosted by the Kearns Oquirrh Park Fitness Center and the Utah Olympic Oval is back for the summer. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the movies start at sundown. All movies will be held at KOPFC, 5624 Cougar Lane, Kearns. For Chomper’s Cove movies, enter through the south gate. For Park Pavilion movies, enter through the main entrance. Visit kopfc.com for more information.

Magna

June 14: “Aquaman”

June 21: “Bumblebee”

June 28: “Hotel Transylvania 3”

July 5: “Captain Marvel”

July 12: “Incredibles 2”

July 19: “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”

July 26: “Avengers: Infinity War”

Aug. 2: “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

Aug. 9: “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Every Friday night, you can come hear free live music followed by a movie in the park. The movie for Aug. 16 hasn’t been announced yet. All events begin at 8 p.m. at Pleasant Green Park, 3270 S. 8400 West, Magna. For more information, visit magnautah.org.

Millcreek

June 7: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Canyon Rim Park, 2900 E. 3100 South

June 14: “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” Churchill Jr. High, 3450 E. Oakview Drive

June 21 & 22: “Coco,” Big Cottonwood Park, 4300 S. 1300 East

June 28: “Peter Rabbit,” Evergreen Park, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave.

July 5: “Mary Poppins Returns,” Scott Avenue Park, 3475 S. 800 East

July 12: “Incredibles 2,” Big Cottonwood Park, 4300 S. 1300 East

July 19: “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” Sunnyvale Park, 4013 S. 700 West

July 26: “The Lego Movie,” Canyon Rim Park, 2900 E. 3100 South

Aug. 2: “Little Rascals Silent Shorts,” Evergreen Park, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave.

Venture Out invites you and your family to enjoy outdoor movies as well as activities, live music, food trucks and more. Activities start at 6 p.m. and movies begin at dusk. For more information, visit ventureout.org.

Murray

June 14: “The Little Mermaid,” Murray Outdoor Pool, 5109 S. Murray Parkway Ave.

June 28: “Avengers: Infinity War,” Ken Price Ballpark, 270 E. Vine St.

July 12: “A Dog’s Way Home,” Ken Price Ballpark, 270 E. Vine St.

July 19: “Jaws,” Murray Outdoor Pool, 5109 S. Murray Parkway Ave.

Aug 9: “Bumblebee,” Ken Price Ballpark, 270 E. Vine St.

Murray City is showing outdoor movies all summer with food trucks and concessions available. All movies are free, but you need to reserve seats online at mcreg.com for the June 28 and July 19 movies. All movies start at 9 p.m. For more information, visit murray.utah.gov.

Red Butte Garden

The Sundance Institute Summer Film Series will be showing free movies again this year. The schedule of movies will be released sometime in June. Gates open at 7:30 p.m., and movies start at dusk at 2155 Red Butte Canyon Road, Salt Lake City. For more information, visit redbuttegarden.org.

Riverton

June 7: “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” Riverton Hospital, 12600 S. 3741 West

July 3: “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

July 12: “Hotel Transylvania 3”

July 19: “Mary Poppins Returns”

July 26: “Trolls”

Aug 2: “Leave No Trace”

Aug. 9: “Incredibles 2”

Aug. 16: “The House With a Clock in its Walls”

Aug. 23: “Dumbo”

Come enjoy food trucks, vendors, entertainment and games before the movies. Friday Fun Nights will be from 6-9 p.m. followed by the movie at dusk for all dates except the first two. The first movie will take place outside the Riverton Hospital, and the second will be held in conjunction with Town Days. All movies but the first will be at Riverton City Park, 12600 S. 1450 West, Riverton. For more information, visit rivertoncity.com.

Sandy

June 14: “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” River Oaks Golf Course, 9300 S. Riverside Dr.

June 21: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Flat Iron Park, 1765 E. 8600 South

June 28: “Megamind,” Wildflower Park, 9939 S. Wildflower Road

July 12: “Hocus Pocus,” High Point Park, 7851 S. 1000 East

July 19: “Moana,” Buttercup Park, 1501 E. Buttercup Dr.

July 26: “Mary Poppins Returns,” Bell Canyon Park, 11400 S. 1700 East

Sandy’s Summer of Movies will be celebrated Friday nights. All movies are free and start at dusk. There will be popcorn, candy and drinks for sale. For more information, visit sandy.utah.gov.

Snowbird

June 21: “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure”

June 28: Wasatch Mountain Film Festival

July 5: “The Neverending Story”

July 12: “Up”

July 19: “How to Train Your Dragon”

July 26: “Angels in the Outfield”

Aug. 2: “Grease”

Aug. 9: “Goonies”

Watch free movies up in the mountains on Friday nights. Concessions will be available at The Birdfeeder. Movies begin at dusk and will be at the Snowbird Center Plaza Deck, 9385 S. Snowbird Center Drive. For more information, visit snowbird.com

South Jordan

June 21: “The Princess Bride,” Oquirrh Shadows Park, 10300 S. 4000 West

July 12: “The Grinch,” Ivory Park, 11300 S. 3200 West

July 26: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” Prospector Park, 10200 S. 2200 West

Aug. 9: “Babe,” County Polo Field, 2100 W. 11400 South

Participate in themed activities and stay for the movie afterward. Festivities begin at 7:30 p.m., and the movies begin at dusk. For more information, visit sjc.utah.gov.

Taylorsville

June 27: “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” Valley Regional Park

July 13: “Spider-Man”

July 27: “Mary Poppins Returns”

Aug. 10: “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

The first movie will be a part of Taylorsville Dayzz and will be held at the Valley Regional Park at 9:30 p.m. All other movies will be at dusk at City Hall, 2600 W. Taylorsville Blvd. For more information, visit taylorsvilleut.gov.

West Jordan

The city of West Jordan will host movies in the park again this year on July 6 and Aug. 2. Movies will start at dusk at Veterans Memorial Park, 1985 W. 7800 South. Check West Jordan’s social media and website for updates. For more information, visit westjordan.utah.gov.

West Valley City

June 14: “Hotel Transylvania 3”

June 28: “Fever Pitch”

July 12: “Smallfoot”

July 26: “Captain Marvel”

Aug. 9: “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

The first movie will be a part of WestFest, June 13-16. There will be popcorn and concessions available. All movies will start at dusk at Centennial Park, 5405 W. 3100 South. For more information, visit wvc-ut.gov.

BOX ELDER COUNTY

Brigham City

June 8: “Trolls,” Eagle Mountain Golf Course, 960 E. 700 South

June 24: “The Sandlot” (edited)

July 8: “101 Dalmations”

July 22: “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”

The first movie is part of Eagle Mountain Golf Course's Anniversary Celebration. All other movies will be at the Pioneer Park, Hard Ball Diamond, 800 W. Forest St., Brigham City. Movies are free and begin at dusk. For more information, visit boxelderchamber.com.

Willard Bay State Park

June 14: “Wild Wild West”

Enjoy a movie on the bay at Pelican Beach in the Willard Bay State Park, 900 W. 650 North, Willard, Box Elder County. The movie starts at dusk. Park entrance fees apply. For more information, visit members.boxelderchamber.com.

CACHE COUNTY

Hyde Park

June 15: “Smallfoot”

July 20: “Mary Poppins Returns”

Aug. 10: “Incredibles 2”

Once a month this summer, Hyde Park will be showing a free family movie in the park. All movies start at dusk at Lee Park, 200 W. Center, Hyde Park, Cache County. For more information, visit hydepark.utahlinks.org.

DAVIS COUNTY

Bountiful

June 15: “Ralph Breaks the Internet”

July 6: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Aug. 10: “Mary Poppins Returns”

Join the South Davis Recreation Center for free family movie nights. Popcorn, nachos and drinks will be available to purchase. The events start at 8:30 p.m., and the movie begins at dusk at 550 N. 200 West, Bountiful. For more information, visit southdavisrecreation.com.

Centerville

June 14: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

June 28: “Paddington 2”

July 19: “Ralph Breaks the Internet”

July 26: “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

Aug. 2: “Peter Rabbit”

Aug. 9: “Incredibles 2”

Centerville’s Movies in the Park open to the whole family. All movies start at 9 p.m. at Smith Park, 300 N. 100 East, Centerville. For more information, visit centervilleut.net.

Clearfield

June 13: “Ralph Breaks the Internet”

June 20: “Mary Poppins Returns”

June 27: “Space Jam”

July 3: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Watch free movies under the stars on Thursday nights. All movies begin at dusk and will be at Fisher Park, 934 S. 1000 East, Clearfield. For more information, visit facebook.com/ClearfieldCity.

Farmington

July 8: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”

Finish of a day of festivities with an outdoor movie at the Farmington Festival Days. There will be concessions available to purchase and a costume contest before the show. The movie will begin at dusk at Forbush Park, 100 S. Main, Farmington. For more information, visit farmington.utah.gov.

Kaysville

June 15: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

June 19: “Ralph Breaks the Internet”

Aug. 16: “Smallfoot”

Kaysville’s Movies in the Park has food trucks, a splash pad and, of course, movies. The event begins at 9 p.m. and will be at Heritage Park, 250 N. Fairfield Road, Kaysville. For more information, visit kaysvillecity.com.

Layton

June 14: “101 Dalmations”

June 21: “Over the Hedge”

June 28: “A Goofy Movie”

July 5: “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty”

July 12: “The Greatest Showman”

July 19: “Tangled”

July 26: “Night at the Museum”

Aug. 2: “The Emperor’s New Groove”

Aug. 9: “Matilda”

Aug. 23: “You’ve Got Mail”

Aug. 30: “Guardians of the Galaxy”

Davis Arts’ Free Friday Film Series uses an outdoor LED screen so they don’t have to wait to start until dusk. There will be different pre-movie activities each Friday starting at 6:30 p.m. All movies begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. For more information, visit davisarts.org.

Woods Cross

June 10: “Mary Poppins Returns”

Come early for an orchestral concert starting at 7 p.m. The movie begins at dusk at Hogan Park, 750 W. 1500 South, Woods Cross. For more information, visit woodscross.com.

GRAND COUNTY

Moab

Moab City will be hosting movies in the park again this year. There will be free popcorn and raffles at Swanny Park, 400 N. 100 West, Moab. For movie dates and more information, visit facebook.com/cityofmoab.

JUAB COUNTY

Nephi

July 19: “Dumbo”

Aug. 16: “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy movies in the Nephi City Park, 600 N. Main. Concessions will be available to purchase. For more information, visit nephi.utah.gov.

SANPETE COUNTY

Manti

Starting July 5, Manti will host free outdoor movies every Friday night through Aug. 16 starting at 7:30 p.m. as a part of their Free Wi-Fi Summer. There will be food vendors, prizes, games and more. The movies haven’t been announced yet, but check their website for updates. All movies will be shown at Manti City Park, 200 N. 300 West, Manti. For more information, visit manti.com/movies

SAN JUAN COUNTY

Monticello

Aug. 2: “Smallfoot,” Pioneer Park, 9165 Fallon Ave.

Aug. 16: “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” Montiview Park, 5980 Jason Ave.

Monticello Movies in the Park will be happening this August. Bring blankets and chairs and the whole family. Movies start at dusk. For more information, visit monticellocommunitycenter.com.

SEVIER COUNTY

Fremont Indian State Park

The Fremont Indian State Park and Museum in Sevier County will be showing one outdoor movie per month this summer. Movies will be on June 22, July 27 and Aug. 17 at 9 p.m. The cost is $8 per vehicle. All movies will be shown at Rendezvous Flat in the park. For more information and to vote on movie choices, visit facebook.com/events.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Park City

July 20: “Para Picar: Historias Cortas en Español,” Ecker Hill, 2465 Kilby Road

Aug. 10: “Storm Boy,” Prospector Square Lot K, 1920 Prospector Ave.

Basin Recreation will be hosting outdoor movies in various locations this summer. On June 22 and Aug. 23, there will be outdoor movies at Trailside Park, 5715 Trailside Drive, though voting is still open for which titles will be shown. The Aug. 10 movie will be a drive-in and costs $9. For more information, visit parkcityfilm.org.

TOOELE COUNTY

Tooele

Tooele City will be hosting its Family Movie in the Park again this year. The movie title hasn’t been announced yet, but check back on the city's website for updates. The movie will be on July 5 at 9 p.m. at the Aquatic Center Park, 200 W. Vine St., Tooele. Come early for a free summer concert starting at 7 p.m. For more information, visit tooelecity.org.

UINTAH COUNTY

Vernal

June 7: “Mary Poppins”

June 21: “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

July 12: “How to Train Your Dragon 2”

July 26: “Incredibles 2”

Aug. 9: “Captain Marvel”

Uintah Recreation District is putting on its summer Movie in the Park series again. All movies will start at dusk and will be held at the Uintah Community Center, 610 S. Vernal Ave., Vernal. For more information, visit uintahrecreation.org.

UTAH COUNTY

Lehi

July 5: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

July 12: “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

July 19: “The Emperor’s New Groove”

July 26: “Napoleon Dynamite”

Aug. 2: “Incredibles 2”

Aug. 9: “Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back”

Thanksgiving Point’s Outdoor Movie Series is back this year with a great series of movies. Concessions will be available to purchase. Admission is free for Thanksgiving Point members, $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 3-12 and seniors. All movies will be at the Waterfall Amphitheatre in Ashton Gardens, 3900 N. Garden Drive, Lehi. For more information, visit thanksgivingpoint.org.

Lindon

June 7: “Smallfoot,” City Center Park, 200 N. State

June 28: “Hook,” Pioneer Park, 150 S. 500 East

July 19: “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” City Center Park, 200 N. State

Aug. 6: “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” Pioneer Park, 150 S. 500 East

Movies in the Park in Lindon will be hosted by the Bank of Utah and Lindon Parks and Recreation this year. All movies are free and begin at dusk. For more information, visit lindonrecreation.org.

Orem

June 12: “Black Panther”

June 19: “Mary Poppins Returns”

July 10: “A Quiet Place”

July 17: “Ralph Breaks the Internet”

Aug. 7: “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”

Aug 14: “Incredibles 2”

SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre’s Movies Under the Stars series shows outdoor movies on a large screen in the shell amphitheatre. Tickets are $4 for adults and $3 for children ages 3-11 and seniors. Passes to all six movies are $12 for adults and $9 for children and seniors. The amphitheater is at 699 S. State, Orem. For more information, visit scera.org.

Pleasant Grove

June 14: “Ralph Breaks the Internet”

July 12: “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Aug 9: “Aquaman,” City Pool, 532 S. 300 E St.

Join the Pleasant Grove Recreation Center for outdoor movies. Games and prizes start at 8 p.m. The first two will be at Pleasant Grove Recreation Center, 547 S. Locust Ave., Pleasant Grove. For more information, visit plgrove.org.

Provo

June 10: “Ralph Breaks the Internet”

June 17: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

June 24: “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

Every Monday in June, you can enjoy a free movie at Rock Canyon Park, 2620 N. 1200 East. For more information, visit provo.org.

Springville

June 17: “A Dog’s Way Home”

June 24: “Wonder”

July 1: “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

July 8: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

July 15: “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Gates open at 7 p.m. and the movies begin at dusk. There will be local food trucks and concessions available to purchase. All movies will be at the outdoor amphitheater in Spring Acres Arts Park, 700 S. 1300 East. For more information, visit springville.org

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Hurricane

June 15: “Ralph Breaks the Internet”

June 29: “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

July 6: “Mary Poppins Returns,”

July 20: “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

Aug. 3: “Wonder Park”

Aug. 17: “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Sept. 14: “Captain Marvel”

Sept. 28: “Dumbo”

Enjoy movies at the pool and the park all summer long. The June 15 and Aug. 3 movies will be held at the City Pool, 750 N. 200 West. The rest will be at the Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane, Washington County. For more information, visit hurricanerecreation.com.

Ivins

Ivins will be showing movies in the park this year on Fridays, Aug. 2-23. They will be at Ivins City Park, 100 N. Main, Ivins, Washington County. For more information, visit ivins.recdesk.com

St. George

June 14: “Ralph Breaks the Internet”

June 28: “Bernie the Dolphin”

July 12: “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero”

July 26: “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Aug. 9: “Footloose”

Aug. 23: “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

Sunset on the Square in St. George is happening every second and fourth Friday this summer at the St. George Town Square. Bring blankets and lawn chairs to see these free and family-friendly movies. All movies will be held at 50 S. Main., St. George, at dusk. For more information, visit sgcity.org.

WEBER COUNTY

Ogden

June 10: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and Vol 2.”

June 17: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

June 24: “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

July 1: “Jurassic Park,” Ogden Eccles Dinosaur Park, 1544 E. Park Blvd.

July 8: “Shrek” and “Shrek 2” (in Spanish)

July 15: “Maverik”

July 22: “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Dirty Dancing”

July 29: “Hearts Beat Loud” and “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar”

Aug. 5: “Ralph Breaks the Internet”

Aug. 12: “Remember the Titans”

Aug. 19: “Who Framed Roger Rabbit”

Monday Night Movies are back with a broad range of movies. The Backstage Bistro will be open for food purchases. Movies begin at 7:30 p.m., at the Ogden Amphitheater, 343 25th St. For more information, visit ogdencity.com.

Roy

June 14: “Ralph Breaks the Internet”

Come early for a food truck rally at 7 p.m. followed by a movie starting at dusk. The movie will be shown at Roy West Park, 2900 W. 4650 South, Roy. For more information, visit facebook.com/roycityrecreation.

Huntsville

July 1: “Space Jam”

July 8: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

July 15: “Aquaman”

July 22: “Incredibles 2”

July 29: “The Karate Kid”

Aug. 5: “Avengers: Infinity War”

Go up to the mountains and enjoy free movies from Snowbasin Resort. Starting at 6 p.m., there will be Kid’s Zone activities, mini golf and food available to purchase. Movies begin at dusk at Earl’s Lodge Lawn, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville, Weber County. For more information, visit snowbasin.com.

South Ogden

June 21: “Back to the Future”

As a part of the South Ogden Days celebrations, there will be a movie at 9:30 p.m. at South Ogden Friendship Park, 692 E. 5500 South. For more information, visit southogdendays.com.

Washington Terrace

June 7: “Ralph Breaks the Internet”

Kick off Terrace Days with a movie in the park. Concessions will be available to purchase. The movie starts at 9 p.m. at Rohmer Park, 5100 S. 650 West, Ogden. For more information, visit washingtonterracecity.com.