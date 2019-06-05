SALT LAKE CITY — A Taco Bell customer in Louisiana called his city’s police department when a local Taco Bell ran out of tacos.

The Slidell Police Department explained the situation in a Facebook post on Monday, saying it was "another 'we can’t make this stuff up' story."

"Somebody called in to complain that the Taco Bell on Gause Boulevard ran out of both hard and soft taco shells," the post said. "While this is truly a travesty, the police can’t do anything about this."

The department said it hoped that Taco Bell would refill its taco shell stock following the incident, according to the Associated Press.

Fast-food restaurants have had run-ins with the police in the past, according to USA Today. For example, there was a fight at an Indianapolis-based McDonald’s restaurant in 2017 over McNuggets, which led to a customer jumping through a drive-thru window.

And yes, running out of food is common. KFC completely ran out of chicken last year in the U.K., leading to multiple store closures, according to BBC News.