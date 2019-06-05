SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump read a prayer originally delivered by President Franklin D. Roosevelt during a D-Day remembrance event in the U.K. on Wednesday.

FDR delivered the address on June 6, 1944, as the U.S. and Allied forces crossed the English Channel to arrive in Normandy, France, according to USA Today.

"Almighty God, our sons, pride of our nation, this day, have set upon a mighty endeavor, a struggle to preserve our republic, our religion and our civilization and to set free a suffering humanity," Trump read.

Trump visited the southern coast of England on Wednesday to pay his respects to Allied soldiers who helped stop Nazi Germany from its attack on Europe, according to the Associated Press.

After the speech, Trump visited World War II veterans from America who were there for D-Day, the Associated Press reports.