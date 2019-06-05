SALT LAKE CITY — Just because Tony Stark is gone it doesn’t mean his mission to protect Earth needs to be forgotten. Robert Downey Jr. wants to carry the torch with a plan to clean up the environment.

Downey announced his new project, the Footprint Coalition, at Amazon’s re:MARS conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, according to Forbes. The initiative would use robots and other technology to clean up the environment on an accelerated time table.

“Between robotics and nanotechnology we could probably clean up the planet significantly, if not entirely, within a decade,” the actor said.

Downey said the idea was born out of a conversation with experts, but there isn’t that much information out there besides the proposal. Instead, the announcement seems like the start of a recruitment drive.

“I’m going to spend the next months putting this together correctly and getting actual smart people around me,” Downey said. “In 11 years, when I’m 65, if we’ve made even a little dent in what I think is a massive threat to our future and the mess we leave behind, I’m going to come back and throw the nuttiest retirement party you’ve ever seen.”

In other environmental news, the Deseret News recently reported that 40 percent of recycling from the Wasatch Front ends up in a landfill. The University of Georgia also estimates 111 million tons of plastic waste will end up as trash by 2030 due to China’s recent “National Sword” policy that restricts the amount of recyclables China accepts into their country.