KAMAS — Draper's Kurt Jamison captured the Utah Senior State Amateur Wednesday with a 4 and 3 victory over Springville’s Patrick Murphy at Tuhaye Golf Club.
The 55-year-old Jamison called it the biggest victory of his golf career as he defeated the 61-year-old Murphy, who lost in the finals for the third time. Jamison had to win five matches over three days to claim the title.
Jamison evened the match with a birdie at No. 4 and went ahead for good with a par at No. 5. He closed out the match by winning holes 13, 14 and 15.
Dan Parkinson won the Super Seniors (over 65) with a 3 and 2 victory over Terry Zieglowsky, while Russ Christensen beat Richard Dibblee 5 and 3 for the Net Division title.
For the first time, the Women’s Senior State Amateur was played in conjunction with the men’s tournament and Park City’s Annette Gaiotti took a 6 and 4 victory over Elizabeth Jones. It marked the sixth victory in the event for the native of Vermont.