SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell said he would take it easy this offseason, but the Utah Jazz guard is reportedly planning to attend Team USA’s training camp for the FIBA World Cup in China, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Mitchell will be among USA Basketball’s 18-man camp roster in August that will fight to make the 12-man team for the September tournament, which is coached by San Antonio Spurs legend Gregg Popovich.

“Well, we had a lot of discussion about Donovan Mitchell. He’s had a terrific rookie season and another class, character guy,” Team USA's managing director Jerry Colangelo told the Deseret News in April 2018. “So, as we move forward here, Pop and I are talking about the possibility of bringing in some young studs like him as we have in the past getting ready for different competitions to be part of it.”

Former University of Utah star Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers is also expected to report to Las Vegas in August for minicamp, per Wojnarowski.

The USA National Team will open its 2019 training on Aug. 5 in Las Vegas and will practice daily through Aug. 8 at UNLV's Mendenhall Center.

Mitchell’s Jazz teammate Joe Ingles will compete with the Australian national team while reigning defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert is also set to play with French national team during the 32-team 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup competition, which will be held Aug. 31-Sept. 15 in China.