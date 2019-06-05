SALT LAKE CITY — Are you ready, kids? “SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom,” of all games, is coming to modern consoles, THQ Nordic announced today via a teaser trailer on YouTube.

According to Variety, the fan-favorite 3D platformer will come to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC and will feature a new multiplayer mode. The game will arrive at some point in 2020 with updated graphics.

The original game was released on PlayStation 2, Xbox and the Nintendo Gamecube and challenged players with defeating Plankton’s robot army to save Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy are all featured as playable characters.

Fans on Twitter are excited for the game, going as far as to call it the best video game featuring the yellow sponge.

“‘Spongebob Battle for Bikini Bottom’ is one of those games that hold a special place in my heart and I can’t wait to see what they do with this beloved game,” one user wrote.

Deadline also reports Nickelodeon recently greenlit a “Spongebob SquarePants” prequel series titled “Kamp Koral.” The new 13-episode show will follow a 10-year-old SpongeBob at summer camp and will be CG-animated.