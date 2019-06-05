SALT LAKE CITY — Could D'Angelo Russell be heading to Utah?

According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, the Jazz are interested in Russell.

"A market is forming for Nets All-Star and restricted free agent D’Angelo Russell: Utah, Orlando, Minnesota and Indiana are among the teams expected to show an interest aside from Brooklyn, sources said," Charania writes.

Russell is a restricted free agent this summer, meaning the Brookyln Nets will be able to match any offer from Utah or any other team. The Jazz would most likely have to offer Russell a max contract. Throwing a wrench into the situation is growing buzz that Boston Celtics' point guard Kyrie Irving may be interested in signing with the Nets.

According to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, Irving could make his way to Brooklyn.

"Over the last several hours, I have learned that Kyrie Irving has given every indication to the Brooklyn Nets that that is where he wants to go. Not the New York Knicks. As a result of Kyrie Irving — if indeed, because I don't know, I haven't spoked to Kyrie Irving, I have not spoken to Kevin Durant, let me be very, very clear, I haven't spoken to Jimmy Butler or Tobias Harris. I'm working, I haven't spoken to them. … Kyrie Irving, if it is indeed true, and we don't know that because we've still got 30 days (until the start of free agency), if he decides to go to Brooklyn, KD ain't interested in going to Brooklyn. As a result, the belief is that KD will either go to New York, without him, convince him to come to New York, or settle for somebody like a Kemba Walker or KD may decide to stay in Golden State. Whether or not he decides to go to Golden State, the belief is, it's contingent on whether or not Golden State wins. If they win the Finals, he leaves. If they lose, he stays," Smith said.

Things @stephenasmith is hearing:



-Kyrie is planning on committing to the Nets

-If the Warriors win the Finals, KD will leave pic.twitter.com/jcurgMsPMS — First Take (@FirstTake) June 4, 2019

If Irving signed with the Nets, Brooklyn could try and clear cap space to sign both Irving and Russell, but could also let Russell walk. If Irving doesn't sign with Brooklyn, it's hard to imagine a scenario in which Brooklyn doesn't match any offer for Russell.

In March, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News wrote, "There is continued rumblings that Irving will consider Brooklyn in free agency, and the Nets can get creative to free up enough space for two max deals in July."

Donovan Mitchell and Russell are freinds, with Mitchell recently posting a pitcture of his bobblehead and Russell's bobblehead standing next to each other on Instagram.

Donovan Mitchell recruiting D’Angelo Russell on IG? pic.twitter.com/orQijpfLhA — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) May 21, 2019

Russell averaged 21.1 points last season and was named an East All-Star.